LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman and her mother were fatally shot by the woman’s estranged husband, who was later found dead from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound, authorities said.

Marie Varsos, 31, of Nashville and Deborah Sisco, 60, were found shot to death inside Sisco’s home around 7:30 a.m. Monday, news outlets reported.

Lebanon police said Marie Varsos‘ estranged husband, Shaun, broke into Sisco’s home armed with a shotgun. Police said one of the women shot and wounded Shaun Varsos before he killed both women.

Varsos fled and Lebanon police alerted Metro Nashville police that Varsos was heading through Davidson County in a rented SUV with a Florida license plate.

Varsos was found dead inside the SUV near his residence with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound, police said. A medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Lebanon Police Department Sgt. PJ Hardy said officers believe the shooting was a domestic incident that escalated.

Shaun Varsos was charged in March with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic case involving Marie Varsos. An affidavit states Shaun Varsos tried to strangle and pointed a handgun at Marie Varsos in that case, The Tennessean reported.

