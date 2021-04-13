Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will get inside the huddle to orchestrate a push for coronavirus vaccinations. He and his wife, Ciara, will host a vaccination special on NBC with President Joe Biden.

The hour-long special, “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a slew of celebrity guests, including former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda and singer Jennifer Lopez. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will also appear.

Actor Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to speak during the program, too.

“The primetime variety broadcast aims to inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts and get vaccinated when eligible to help the country recover, allowing states to fully reopen and friends and family to gather and reunite,” an NBC announcement read. “The show will feature captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises.”

