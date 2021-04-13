NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee girl was killed and three other people were wounded when the car they were in got caught in the crossfire of a shootout, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening in the parking lot of Cumberland View Apartments in north Nashville, police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. He said shots erupted between multiple people and the gunfire hit a vehicle with two men and two children inside.

A 3-year-old girl died and her 2-year-old half-sister was wounded, Aaron said. The two men also suffered gunshot wounds. None of the wounded appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Aaron said.

Police were searching for those responsible for the gunfire.

