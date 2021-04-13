Sen. Ted Cruz raised more than $5 million in the first quarter of this year, despite efforts by Democrats to punish the Texas Republican for his objections to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Cruz, who is not up for reelection until 2024, raised nearly $5.32 million in the first three months of 2021, the senator’s office told The Washington Times.

“Ted Cruz is the preeminent defender of freedom for the Lone Star State,” said Steve Guest, a spokesman for Mr. Cruz. “Every day, Sen. Cruz fights back against President Biden’s radical policy agenda that hurts Texans, raises taxes, harms small businesses and increases our national debt.”

The haul is one of the largest for any elected official so far, let alone one not facing reelection next year. It’s especially impressive given that Democrats have pressured corporate donors to cut off financial support for any Republican, such as Mr. Cruz, that objected to the certification of the 2020 contest.

Mr. Cruz, though, seems to have made up any lost ground by expanding his support among small and first-time donors.

According to a breakdown of the donations provided to The Times, the senator had 112,028 total donors this quarter. Nearly 55% of that figure — more than 61,000 donors — were making their first-ever contribution to the senator.

Overall, 98% of Mr. Cruz‘s contributions this quarter amounted to less than $100. The average campaign contribution was estimated to be $41.

“Sen. Cruz is immensely thankful to the hardworking men and women across the country for their generous contributions,” Mr. Guest said.

Mr. Cruz is serving his second term in the Senate after defeating former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke for reelection in 2018.

Many political observers believe, however, that Mr. Cruz may opt against running for another term in 2024 in favor of mounting a second bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

Mr. Cruz was the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the 2016. Were Mr. Trump not to run again in 2024, Mr. Cruz likely would be considered a front-runner.

