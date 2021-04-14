NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a North Las Vegas house fire that sent two small children to the hospital.

The Fire Department said crews heading to the home Tuesday night were told a young boy was still inside. Fighters searched the home and found the child, who taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the department said.

A young girl didn’t need to be rescued but she also was sent to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the department said.

The ages of the children weren’t released.

Fire officials and police detectives were investigating the cause of the fire, the department said.

