SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A Beverly man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his longtime girlfriend, who died in December.

John Shairs, 51, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the killing of Tina Amore, 49, and was held without bail, The Salem News reported.

Amore died on Dec. 20, and Shairs has been in custody since early last month, when he was initially charged with domestic assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a household member.

The court files remain sealed so details of the killing remain hidden to the public.

Michael Phelan, a lawyer appointed to represent Shairs on the murder charge, agreed not to contest bail. A message seeking comment was left with Phelan.

