The Biden administration said Wednesday it paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six reports of blood clotting because there may be additional cases that were missed and they needed breathing room for experts to recommend any changes to its use.

They also wanted doctors to be on the lookout for the problem and know how to treat the rare clots, which in this instance cannot be treated with a common drug called heparin.

“It is important for health care workers to know the treatment of these clots is different than our current standard of care,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All six clotting cases occurred in women between ages 18 and 48. One died and another woman is in serious condition. Officials said the pattern is “very similar” to clotting tied to the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, which also uses an adenovirus vector but isn’t identical to J&J‘s version.

J&J’s one-shot vaccine is highly efficient and was entering the mix of U.S. options after production stumbles, enthusing governors. Officials are still trying to ramp up manufacturing but the clotting issue is Mr. Biden’s first major public-facing challenge in the rollout.

Whether he overcomes it quickly will depend in part on a panel of advisers who will pore over the data from the incidents and J&J’s vaccine Wednesday and vote on recommendations to the CDC before the end of their one-day session. For instance, the panel could debate whether the shots should be given to certain persons and not others.

For now, states and counties are working to reschedule J&J appointments or offer recipients the initial dose of two-dose versions from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The pause sparked rampant concern that vaccine hesitancy will grow as officials try to get 70%-90% of the population vaccinated to wrangle the virus. Officials said the instances were “extremely rare” — six cases out of 7 million shots — and argued people who are leery of vaccines should see the reset as a positive sign.

“It should reinforce in those individuals how we take safety so seriously,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the U.S. is averaging 3.3 million shots per day — up from 3 million per day a week ago.

He acknowledged that near-term daily totals might dip because of the J&J pause but insisted the pace of production from Pfizer and Moderna, whose messenger-RNA vaccines account for 95% of shots, will allow them to maintain and accelerate the rollout over the coming weeks.

He cited accelerated deliveries from the mRNA companies in betting Mr. Biden will meet his goal of 200 million shots by Mr. Biden’s 100th day in office on April 30 and to reach every adult who wants to get vaccinated by the end of May.

“We have more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supply to continue or even accelerate the current pace of vaccinations,” Mr. Zients said.

The mRNA vaccines require two doses weeks apart, however, so it takes a longer time for someone to be considered “fully vaccinated” under those versions than J&J’s “one and done” type.

