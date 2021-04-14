MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A man who was giving away some furniture was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who came to his house to pick it up, authorities said.

The accident in Manchester occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, when 62-year-old township resident Kevin Noonan arrived at the home of 69-year-old Jack Gotfried.

Noonan struck Gotfried as he backed up his car at a high rate of speed, pinning Gotfried between the rear of the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the house, prosecutors said. Noonan then drove away, leaving Gotfried lying in the road with severe injuries to his lower body.

Gotfried was soon flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Noonan, who authorities said was driving with a suspended license, was arrested later Tuesday when he was seen walking along a road in nearby Lacey. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and it wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.