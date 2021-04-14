LAS VEGAS (AP) - For the second time this month, people evacuated a Las Vegas-area Walmart while firefighters and ceiling sprinklers doused a paper products fire.

No injuries were reported, but Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said investigators were summoned following the fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter on Boulder Highway, several miles southeast of downtown.

Steinbeck said a pallet of paper goods burned, causing sprinklers and alarms to activate. He said firefighters removed four skylights to let smoke escape.

Last week, Las Vegas fire officials said arson was the cause of a smoky fire that injured one person as shoppers fled a different Walmart store, west of downtown.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the injured person was taken to a hospital while firefighters doused flames in the paper towel aisle at the Walmart Supercenter on Charleston Boulevard.

Fire officials estimated structural damage in that case at about $10,000 but said water and smoke damage to items in the store was about $200,000.

