Several top Congressional Democrats reportedly plan to unveil a court-packing bill on Thursday.

According to a report in the Intercept, the bill would add four justices to the Supreme Court, erasing the current 6-3 GOP-appointed majority into a 7-6 balance of Democratic picks.

The Intercept cited “three congressional sources familiar with the closely held measure.”

“The bill is led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Subcommittee chair Hank Johnson, and freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones. In the Senate, the bill is being championed by Ed Markey of Massachusetts,” the Intercept wrote.

The Constitution allows the Congress to set the number of Supreme Court justices. But the number has been at nine since 1869, after having fluctuated during the first republic’s first eight decades.

