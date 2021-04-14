Federal prosecutors will not bring charges against the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said an investigation found no evidence that the officer violated federal law and said it is possible the officer fired the shot in self-defense or to defend members of Congress. The officer still hasn’t been identified publicly.

“Prosecutors would have to prove not only that the officer used force that was constitutionally unreasonable, but that the officer did so ‘willfully,’ which the Supreme Court has interpreted to mean that the officer acted with a bad purpose to disregard the law,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

As a result, the Justice Department said it has closed the probe into Babbitt’s death. The investigation was a joint operation between the Justice Department and Washington’s Metropolitan Police.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and supporter of President Trump was shot during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol to stop lawmakers from certifying then-candidate Joseph R. Biden’s election victory.

She was part of a mob trying to break through a door near the House chamber when a Capitol Police officer fired the fatal bullet.

“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter,” the statement said.

