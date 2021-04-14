HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - The National Park Service and the FBI are investigating after a woman was found dead in a national park in Arkansas.

Paige Autumn White, 32, was found dead March 27 in Hot Springs National Park but her name wasn’t released until Tuesday.

Authorities haven’t said how she died but say the case is a homicide.

In a statement Tuesday, investigators asked the public to contact authorities with any information about the case.

“There is a strong possibility the person who did this continues to work and/or live in our community,” the FBI said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.