WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being convicted of murdering his grandmother.

A jury last week convicted Jared Randall Carter after prosecutors presented evidence that he struck Valeria Jean Mann, 81, of Warner Robins, with a ceramic Crock-pot dish and stabbed her with a kitchen knife in 2018.

WMAZ-TV reports Carter could be eligible for parole after 30 years. He was also sentenced to five years for possessing a knife during a crime.

Witnesses testified that Carter and Mann had a contentious relationship after Carter came south from his hometown of New York to live with Mann.

Carter was arrested after he asked a neighbor to call 911 the night of Mann’s death. Carter told police he had walked in to find Mann dead on her living floor.

Prosecutors said they believed Carter had assaulted his grandmother because she wanted him to move out. Her boyfriend in Connecticut was said to be planning to move into Mann‘s Warner Robins house.

