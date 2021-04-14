SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are trying to identify human remains found after an explosion and fire at a ranch near Seligman last weekend.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a report of an explosion north of Seligman on the Boquillas Ranch around 3 p.m. Saturday.

They said one camp houses was engulfed in flames and a ranch staff member’s vehicle was parked near a porch.

Human remains were found in the burned structure and detectives later processed the scene, according to sheriff’s officials.

The causes of the fire and death are being investigated by sheriff’s investigators and the county medical examiner.

