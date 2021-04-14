Hundreds of CEOs signed a statement Wednesday vowing to oppose “any discriminatory legislation” in states that tighten election laws, which allies the business leaders with Democrats in opposing voting measures in Republican-run states.

Kenneth Chenault, former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, chief executive of Merck, organized the joint statement, which appears in an advertisement published in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Amazon and Google are some of the other businesses signing on to the statement, though the CEOs are not calling out any particular state.

“These are not political issues,” Mr. Frazier said. “These are issues that we are taught in civics.”

The debate over states such as Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Arizona passing new election laws, however, is fiercely political. Democrats charge that the laws are racist and aim to suppress minority voting.

Republicans champion the new laws as necessary to enhance election security and restore faith in the voting process.

Georgia’s GOP-run Legislature recently enacted a law requiring a government ID to request absentee ballots. Critics claim minorities do not have access to IDs like White voters do.

CEOs from Coke and Delta Airlines have criticized the new law, and Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest.

Republican lawmakers including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas have called for removing the MLB’s immunity from antitrust laws in retaliation for the boycott.

“If they’re gonna play partisan enforcer, they shouldn’t expect to see special goodies from Washington when they are dishonestly acting to favor one party against the other,” Mr. Cruz said.

Fellow Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah support Mr. Cruz’s effort.

Former President Donald Trump subsequently called on his supporters earlier this month to boycott MLB, Delta and a series of other companies resisting Georgia’s electoral overhaul, including Coca-Cola, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.

Of the companies Mr. Trump urged his supporters to boycott, Cisco, Merck, and ViacomCBS joined Wednesday’s statement against new voting legislation. Coca-Cola and Delta declined to add their names to the statement, according to The Times, which ran the ad.

Similar to Georgia, backlash from CEOs is growing in Michigan where Republican lawmakers in the state proposed election bills that would require a photo ID, restrict drop boxes for absentee ballots and ban mass mailing of absentee ballots.

Thirty Michigan CEOs said the government must ensure fair access to ballots for disabled voters, the poor and minorities.

“Our nation is strongest when we stand together,” the CEOs said in their letter, according to WXYZ, an ABC affiliate in Detroit. “We call on our elected officials to adopt these principles as they proceed in the spirit of inclusion and equality.”

The CEOs for Fort Motor Company and General Motors signed on to the letter.

Conservatives are fighting back against the opposition, which they say is bad for business.

The American Conservative Union is mounting a pressure campaign to get corporations and business leaders to reject liberal politics.

The ACU, which bills itself as “America’s original conservative grassroots organization,” said Tuesday that it launched the Center to Protect Voters and Their Voices to compel corporations to stop siding with the left on every political and cultural issue.

The conservative group’s first demand will be meetings with CEOs and board members at “egregious corporations and other woke enterprises,” and if they are rebuffed they said they will ensure the companies lose the political support of millions advocating for policies that enable their profitability.

“If these companies continue down this dangerous road of separating themselves from their advocates, we will take additional steps to highlight their support of woke politics,” the ACU said in a statement announcing its effort. “This is a fight we never expected to have to wage against entities that usually have been allies in economic battles, but we will wage it with all of our resources and talents.”

