President Biden on Wednesday officially set an end date to the longest war in American history, ordering that the remaining 2,500 troops still in Afghanistan come home no later than Sept. 11.

In a speech at the White House, the president said that America has done all it can during its two decades in Afghanistan. He essentially rejected the notion that a withdrawal should be “conditions-based” and argued that troops will remain in the country forever if Washington keeps waiting for the perfect moment to leave.

Should Mr. Biden‘s plan hold, the U.S. will be out of Afghanistan by the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which spurred an American invasion to topple the Taliban and dismantle the terrorist group al Qaeda. In the years since, Mr. Biden said, the global threat from jihadists has evolved, and a military presence in Afghanistan can no longer be justified.

“With the terror threat now in many places, keeping thousands of troops grounded and concentrated in just one country at a cost of billions of dollars each year makes little sense to me and our leaders,” Mr. Biden said. “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result. I am now the fourth United States president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth.”

Wednesday’s announcement makes good on Mr. Biden‘s campaign promise to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan, which has claimed more than 2,300 American lives. Mr. Biden shared that goal with former President Trump, who struck a historic deal with the Taliban last year that called for U.S. forces to leave by May 1.

But Mr. Biden has chosen to disregard that deadline, saying that the final withdrawal will begin on May 1 but will last through September. That decision could have serious consequences.

The Taliban on Wednesday warned that it will begin targeting American personnel if they stay in Afghanistan past May 1. The White House has stressed that it will retaliate against any Taliban attacks even as U.S. forces are preparing to leave, all but guaranteeing clashes between the two sides during the Afghan war’s closing weeks.

“The Taliban should know that if they attack us as we draw down, we will defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal,” Mr. Biden said.

In addition to that short-term danger, congressional Republicans and other critics say Mr. Biden‘s move opens the U.S. up to long-term risks. The Taliban already controls huge swaths of territory across Afghanistan and there is reason to believe they will quickly gain more ground in the absence of American forces.

Critics fear that greater Taliban control in Afghanistan will lead to the country once again becoming a safe haven for al Qaeda and other terrorist groups, just as it was during the run-up to the 9/11 attacks.

“I can tell you that that is a huge propaganda victory for the Taliban, for al Qaeda. The notion that on the day they attacked us, we are going to mark that anniversary by withdrawing our forces,” Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, said Wednesday. “We know that al Qaeda continues to operate across Afghanistan, we know that the Taliban has not, in fact, lived up to any of the commitments that they made during the previous administration. And we know that this kind of a pullback is reckless, it’s dangerous, it puts American security at risk. It will provide an opportunity for terrorists to be able to establish safe havens again.”

Leading Democrats, however, say Mr. Biden is right to pick a date and stick to it, regardless of what happens in Afghanistan over the next few months.

“Whenever we talk about American troops in the Middle East, one of the concerns is mission creep and the enormous pressure to kick the can down the road and delay final decisions,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“We should and must stick to the date the president has proposed as the last day our troops will be there,” the New York Democrat said. “I have been assured by the White House that the Sept. 11 date will stick and that President Biden will not kick the can down the road.”

The Taliban insists that the U.S. honor the May 1 date laid out in the deal with Mr. Trump. But few observers believe the insurgent group has lived up to its obligations under that pact, informally known as the “Doha agreement.”

It required the Taliban to break all ties with al Qaeda and to reduce attacks against Afghan security forces. The deal also called for direct talks between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed government in Kabul. Those negotiations are underway, though there has been little tangible progress toward a permanent ceasefire or power-sharing arrangement.

The deal also called on the Taliban to halt attacks against American personnel. On that front, the Taliban seems to have honored its word, and there have been no American service members killed in combat incidents in Afghanistan in over a year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.