INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A jury has convicted a man of murder in the December 2018 slaying of a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot at an apartment in Marion County, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The jury also found Tighe Bibbs, 21, guilty of carrying a handgun without a license in the death of Shiloh Britton inside her family’s apartment in Lawrence, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

The girl was found by her mother on the morning of Dec. 6, 2018, suffering from a gunshot to the head, Mears said.

Surveillance footage showed Bibbs entering and leaving Britton’s apartment two times on the night of the murder.

Bibbs was arrested in April 2019 after investigators received an anonymous tip regarding his location, the prosecutor said.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 17.

