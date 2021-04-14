Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas announced Wednesday he is not running for reelection next year.

The top Republican on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee delivered the news at an economic outlook conference hosted by the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, which he previously led.

“I’m retiring as your congressman,” Mr. Brady said. “This term, my 13th, will be my last.”

Mr. Brady, who has served in Congress since 1997, is a vocal critic of President Biden’s push to unwind parts of the 2017 Trump tax cuts and to raise the corporate tax rate, warning it will hurt the economy.

“I don’t think you can tax and spend your way to prosperity,” he said.

