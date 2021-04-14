The Kremlin said Wednesday that it was too soon to say when and where Russian President Vladimir Putin might possibly meet with his American counterpart as President Biden proposed the day before.

“It is premature yet to speak about any details of this meeting. This is a new proposal and it will be studied and analyzed,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian state media.

“The leaders agreed that the issue of such a meeting would be subsequently discussed already through diplomatic channels,” Mr. Peskov added, the Russian-owned TASS news agency reported in English.

The White House previously said that the Russian and U.S. leaders spoke by phone Tuesday during a conversation in which Mr. Biden proposed they hold a summit in the coming months in a third country.

“Undoubtedly, bilateral relations are important in terms of aspects of mutual interest that the parties are keen on discussing,” Mr. Peskov said the next day, as reported by TASS.

Mr. Peskov added, “The parties so far have no plans to compile a list of themes for discussion,” the Russian news agency reported.

