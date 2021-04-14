DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two people - a man and a 5-year-old girl - have been shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victims about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Delta Township, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a release.

The man and girl were found dead in the home, about six miles (9.6 kilometers) west of Lansing. The boy was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims and their relationship to one another was not released.

