CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bond Wednesday for allegedly pulling a police officer into his vehicle during a traffic stop and driving off.

Jonathon Birman, 21, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said they made the traffic stop Tuesday because the driver allegedly was “wanted on several prior incidents.” However, a police spokeswoman said she did not have access to details about those incidents or whether there were warrants for Birman‘s arrest.

When an officer tried to approach Birman, he is said to have ducked away from the officer and into his vehicle and then pulled the officer into the vehicle on top of himself, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella. With the officer halfway in the vehicle, Birman allegedly drove off at a high speed and quickly veered to the left, crashing into a fence.

Birman was represented by an attorney during the bond hearing, who said Birman is engaged to his longtime girlfriend and has two young children and is expecting his third child.

Birman must post $10,000 to be released on bond.

