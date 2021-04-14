NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man who police say was involved in a shooting that left a 3-year-old Tennessee girl dead and another child wounded has been arrested.

Anthony L. Sharp, 24, was charged on Tuesday with felony aggravated assault, Nashville police said in a statement.

Police said they are still working to identify others involved in the shooting Monday at Cumberland View public housing development. The shooting killed Jamaylah Marlowe and wounded her 2-year-old half-sister Antania Butler and two men in a vehicle in the parking lot.

One man, Thomas L. Winston Jr., 23, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other, Deandre Dean, 26, suffered a leg wound.

It appears Winston arrived in the vehicle and walked between two buildings as a large group of people gathered in the parking lot, the police statement said. Shots were fired by multiple people and Winston retreated to his car, dropped a bloody pistol and fled as more shots were fired, the statement said.

Dean refused to speak to police and was jailed on six unrelated warrants, police said.

Police are investigating what actions Winston took Monday and said he would be arrested on outstanding unrelated warrants when he is discharged from the hospital.

