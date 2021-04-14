CANTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder in the death of a pizza delivery woman and one count of attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience store employee.

An April 19 sentencing hearing is set for 27-year-old Terrance J. Caldwell, WLBT-TV reported.

Madison County Circuit Court records show Caldwell pleaded guilty to the two charges April 5.

The capital murder charge was for the killing of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch.

Dortch was a Domino’s employee who went missing four days before her body was found in Madison County on Dec. 17, 2019. A coroner said she died of a single gunshot wound.

The attempted murder charge was for the shooting of an employee at Jasco convenience store in Canton.

