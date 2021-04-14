Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency over the border, saying the move will help focus efforts to combat the surge of people and drugs flowing into the U.S.

Mr. Brnovich also asked for financial help to cities overwhelmed by the influx of people being dropped off in their communities and that the National Guard be deployed to put more boots on the ground to help take the load off Border Patrol agents.

“Reversing the devastating trends at the border will require enforcing the rule of law and holding the federal government accountable,” he said in his letter to Mr. Ducey, a fellow Republican. “I believe our state government must act swiftly.”

While Texas was the site of most illegal border activity in recent years, Arizona has quickly become a hot spot. Single-adult encounters are up more than 200% this year in the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector and up nearly 600% in the Yuma sector.

Local law enforcement officials say an extraordinary amount of their call-outs now are border-related.

