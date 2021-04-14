House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would have physically fought the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters had it come to that.
In an interview with USA Today, the 81-year-old speaker called herself a “street fighter” who’d have fended off what she described as an effort to kill her.
“That’s what they were setting out to do,” she told the newspaper in a wide-ranging interview published in Wednesday’s editions, marking the 100th day of the new Congress.
But she wasn’t frightened, USA Today reported.
“Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands,” she said.
Mrs. Pelosi then laughed, USA Today reported, lifted a foot and brandished her weapons.
“I would have had these,” she said referring to her 4-inch-high stilettos.
Security agents evacuated Mrs. Pelosi and other members of the House and Senate before pro-Trump protesters overran the Capitol building to protest the certification of President Biden’s election victory.
The response prompted some mirth on social media.
“I can’t wait for the Nancy Pelosi: Street Fighter movie!” snarked one Twitter user.
