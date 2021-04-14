House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would have physically fought the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters had it come to that.

In an interview with USA Today, the 81-year-old speaker called herself a “street fighter” who’d have fended off what she described as an effort to kill her.

“That’s what they were setting out to do,” she told the newspaper in a wide-ranging interview published in Wednesday’s editions, marking the 100th day of the new Congress.

But she wasn’t frightened, USA Today reported.

“Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi then laughed, USA Today reported, lifted a foot and brandished her weapons.

“I would have had these,” she said referring to her 4-inch-high stilettos.

Security agents evacuated Mrs. Pelosi and other members of the House and Senate before pro-Trump protesters overran the Capitol building to protest the certification of President Biden’s election victory.

The response prompted some mirth on social media.

“I can’t wait for the Nancy Pelosi: Street Fighter movie!” snarked one Twitter user.

