PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police have announced the arrest and suspension with intent to dismiss of two officers accused of wrongdoing.

Officer James Saxton was arrested Wednesday “pursuant to an investigation that found that Saxton lied under oath,” police said in a statement. The department said he testified in a May 2019 preliminary hearing on an arrest but his statements and paperwork he submitted “were inconsistent with videos that recorded the incident.”

The 34-year-old officer, who has been with the department for seven years, faces a felony perjury charge and misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification and official oppression.

Facing federal charges is Sgt. Michael Kennedy Jr., accused of having taken cash proceeds of narcotics sales from a nightstand in a residence being searched in October 2016. Police allege that he later lied to federal and police investigators and conspired with another officer to back up his account.

The 49-year-old defendant, a 27-year veteran of the department, is charged with making false statements to the FBI, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the charges in the two cases “alarming” and said in a statement that such allegations of misconduct are taken seriously “as incidents such as these damage the legitimacy of law enforcement.”

A representative of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 said the organization “will represent officer Saxton with counsel” but declined further comment on the specific charges. On Kennedy’s case, he said “FOP has no comment as this matter remains under investigation.“

