MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - The uncle of a Vermont man who has been on the run from police for five days is facing charges he helped his nephew elude capture, police say.

Earle Rogers, 62, of Marshfield, was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact and false information to law enforcement. He’s due in court Wednesday.

Police allege Rogers allowed Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield, to spend several nights with him and that Rogers tried to give Breer money.

Police have been searching for Breer since April 9 after he allegedly assaulted a neighbor.

Breer, who has a criminal history, including convictions for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault, was on furlough and under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The state police search for Breer remains active and ongoing. Members of the public should continue using caution and reporting any potential leads to the state police in Middlesex. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.

