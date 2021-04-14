Iran‘s supreme leader on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration‘s ongoing push for renewed nuclear diplomacy, but the White House was undeterred, with officials saying they won’t give up trying and are preparing for “a long process,” even as Tehran ramps up its uranium enrichment to near bomb-grade levels.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “indirect” talks with Iran — Iranian officials refuse to meet directly with their American counterparts — will reconvene Thursday in Vienna with European diplomats shuttling messages between the two sides.

However, it remains to be seen whether an Iranian delegation will show up. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made headlines Wednesday by dismissing offers that U.S. officials are putting forward as “not worth looking at.”

The Associated Press characterized the comments by the ayatollah, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic republic, as an attempt to ratchet up pressure on Washington and other world powers following a suspicious power outage three days ago at Iran‘s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility that Tehran claims was caused by an Israeli sabotage operation.

The Natanz incident was viewed as a potential attempt to derail the Biden administration‘s pursuit of renewed diplomacy with Iran. Tehran has responded by vowing to ramp up uranium enrichment to a level of 60 percent enrichment. While still below the 90 percent needed to make nuclear weapons, the figure is higher than Iran has ever publicly said it would go and dramatically beyond limits set by the Obama-era nuclear deal.

With that as a backdrop, speculation has swirled this week that Tehran officials may pull out completely from the indirect talks that began last week in Vienna.

The speculation got a boost Wednesday from the Iranian supreme leader’s assertion in an address marking the first day of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Iran that offers put forward by the U.S. side “are usually arrogant and humiliating [and] are not worth looking at,” according to the AP.

In Washington, Ms. Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration is “very open-eyed” about the pursuit of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, but believes the indirect discussions will continue.

“The diplomatic conversations, though they will be indirect, will reconvene tomorrow in Vienna. We know this will be a long process but we certainly see that as a positive sign,” she said, according to Reuters.

“Our understanding,” she added, “is [the Iranians] plan to attend.”

Mr. Biden’s promise to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal repudiated by President Trump in 2018 has gotten off to an unexpectedly slow start.

Under the original nuclear deal, the U.S. and other world powers — China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany — eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits to and U.N. inspections of Tehran’s suspect nuclear programs, which critics say are pushing Tehran closer to building nuclear weapons.

The United States has been reimposing a raft of sanctions on Iran and its trading partners since Mr. Trump’s withdrawal, while Iran has been ratcheting up nuclear enrichment and ballistic missile activities banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Iran is demanding the Biden administration lift all Trump administration sanctions before it will even agree to negotiations. Biden administration officials have said they are prepared to lift the sanctions, but only after Tehran comes back into compliance by capping its enrichment back down to low levels set by the 2015 deal — roughly 3.8 percent for electricity generation purposes.

