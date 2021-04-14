President Biden is quickly running out of ways to pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan as the White House cracks open the door to allowing another deficit-financed spending package.

After bipartisan pushback on Mr. Biden‘s proposed 28% corporate tax rate, the White House ruled out a gas tax increase despite some Republicans signaling that they could support “user fee” taxes to pay for a smaller package focused on traditional infrastructure projects such as building roads and bridges.

The White House says Mr. Biden has only a few “red lines” at the moment: not passing anything, and increasing taxes on individuals and households earning less than $400,000 per year.

“His starting place is that we should pay for it,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “But we’re at the beginning of the discussions here, and ultimately his only red line is investing in our infrastructure, making sure we are putting Americans back to work over the long term.”

Mr. Biden mentioned the gas tax at a meeting with lawmakers this week only to dismiss it as a realistic way to pay for his proposals.

Several Senate Republicans who previously met with Mr. Biden on coronavirus relief said Wednesday that they could support a more narrowly tailored package in the neighborhood of $800 billion.

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, said a group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans are talking about a path forward.

“Broadband will be part of that, water, sewer, as well as roads, airports and so forth,” said Mr. Romney, who also backs “user fee” taxes as a funding mechanism.

“If it’s highways, it ought to be gas if it’s a gasoline-powered vehicle; if it’s [an] electric vehicle, some kind of mileage associated with that electric vehicle that would be similar to or the same as the gasoline tax,” he said.

Conservatives rallied against the massive package, pointing out that only about $100 billion is earmarked for traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.

The package includes $620 billion for transportation infrastructure, $650 billion for universal broadband, clean water, upgrades to the electric grid and affordable housing, $400 billion for caregiving for the elderly and disabled, and $580 billion for research and development, manufacturing and training.

Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group, said Mr. Biden‘s plan is “beyond redemption.”

“It’s just deeply disappointing to see an administration that came in promising at least a certain level of trying to reach across the aisle to find common ground to take this hard-left extreme partisan approach,” Mr. Phillips said in an interview.

Republicans and some Democrats also say they can’t stomach the $2.5 trillion in corporate tax hikes Mr. Biden wants to approve to pay for the new spending.

This week, 17 House Democrats from New York demanded Mr. Biden repeal a cap on a prized state and local tax deduction as part of his plans, which would make the package even more expensive.

“We’re certainly happy to hear more from them on the impact and why they think this is so important to their states and communities,” Ms. Psaki said. “We’re also interested in proposals on how to pay for a package.”

The movement on infrastructure comes after the Treasury Department reported this week that the federal government ran a record $1.7 trillion deficit for the first six months of the budget year that ends Sept. 30.

Revenues for March increased 13% compared to a year ago but spending nearly tripled, sending last month’s deficit to $660 billion.

Congress passed Mr. Biden‘s $1.9 trillion relief package last month, rushing direct payments and other benefits to millions of Americans amid the sea of red ink.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. will eventually have to grapple with the country’s escalating debt issue.

“It’s a different thing to say that the current level of the debt is unsustainable — it’s not,” Mr. Powell said at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. “I would also say, though, that as a nation we will have to eventually get back to a sustainable path. That is something that is best done in very good times when the economy is at full employment and when taxes are rolling in.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.