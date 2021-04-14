A woman was shot and killed while working as a construction-site flagger in a seaside Bronx community Wednesday, and her boyfriend witnessed the attack and chased the gunman down, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential island in Long Island Sound.

The 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital, police said.

The 67-year-old gunman tried to ride off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend chased after him in a car, hit him with it and beat him, police said.

The suspected gunman is in custody in a hospital, where he was taken with body trauma. Police are continuing to investigate and haven’t released his name or the charges he’s likely to face.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.