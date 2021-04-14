MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) - A woman was arrested in Florida this week in the death of a man south of Portland in Milwaukie, Oregon, according to deputies.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Tate at a Greyhound station Monday in connection with the shooting death of 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson, KOIN reported.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a co-worker found Pearson dead in his home on March 3, two days after he was killed.

Deputies said Tate was identified as a possible suspect after forensic evidence showed she visited Pearson the day he died. Investigators said Tate then left Oregon.

Detectives with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Florida to interview Tate after she was arrested on second-degree murder and robbery charges and booked into the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was being held without bail and awaiting extradition to Clackamas County, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately known if Tate has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

