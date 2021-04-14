PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A youth basketball coach in Rhode Island has been charged with sexually molesting a 13-year-old player, police said.

Manuel Nunez, 43, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree molestation.

The girl was a participating in a youth basketball league that was sponsored by and run by Nunez, Providence police said.

“These incidents of sexual assault are alleged to have occurred at a privately-owned gym on Smith Street in Providence,” police in a statement.

Authorities started investigating when the girl’s mother went to police last month to report that her daughter was “sexually assaulted on several occasions,” police said.

Nunez was hired as the director of the city-run John Rollins Recreation Center last week, but was terminated Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Nunez was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. He did not enter a plea. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney Wednesday.

