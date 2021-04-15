LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - A 12-year-old child from Kansas City was killed in a shooting at a Leavenworth pharmacy, police said.

Leavenworth officers responded Wednesday evening to several reports of a shooting at a Kare pharmacy, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. No victims were found but officers recovered several shell casings at the site, The Kansas City Star reported.

About an hour later, Kansas City police reported a family had arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with a 12-year-old child who had been shot. The child was declared dead at the hospital.

Kitchens said police determined the child had been shot in Leavenworth.

Three suspects, a 25 year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Leavenworth, were arrested early Thursday in Leavenworth, Kitchens said.

No names or further details have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.