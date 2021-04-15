BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man accused of causing a 16-vehicle crash in February on the old Mississippi River bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

After an investigation and review of all the evidence in the accident, troopers determined that Marlin Jordan‘s actions leading up to the crash were negligent, state police said Thursday. The agency did not provide any further details.

Jordan, 42, of Addis, was arrested Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide. He was released later from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail after posting $75,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. An initial investigation showed the crash happened as Jordan was traveling east on U.S. 190 in a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer. He approached stopped traffic on the down slope of the highway and was unable to stop, authorities said. He ultimately hit multiple vehicles, triggering a chain reaction involving 16 vehicles.

The victim, Janaria James, of Plaquemine, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash.

