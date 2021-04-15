The White House acknowledged Thursday that U.S. intelligence agencies have only “low to moderate” confidence in reports that Russian agents offered bounties to Taliban fighters last year to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News stories about the alleged bounties last summer had prompted then-candidate Joseph R. Biden and congressional Democrats to attack then-President Trump for failing to confront Moscow, in the heat of the presidential campaign.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday expressed no regret about Mr. Biden’s political attacks over the issue last year. She said the administration “wanted our intelligence community to look into those reports.”

“They assessed with low to moderate confidence…that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel,” she said.

Ms. Psaki said the intelligence was gathered “in a difficult operating environment” in Afghanistan.

The New York Times first reported last June that the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that a unit within the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, offered payments to Afghan militants for attacks on coalition forces. Other media outlets said they confirmed the report.

The report created a political furor on Capitol Hill from Democrats demanding answers from the Trump administration and slamming Mr. Trump for not punishing Russia.

But in a phone call with reporters on Thursday, a senior administration official said the U.S. intelligence community “assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against U.S. coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019, including through financial incentives and compensation.”

A senior administration official said the bounty reports relied in part on the testimony of sometimes unreliable detainees.

The White House, which announced a wave of sanctions against Russia on Thursday over Moscow‘s cyberattacks and election interference, said it would not make public its response over the alleged bounties. The administration said it will handle the matter through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels.

