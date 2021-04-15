The Biden administration on Thursday announced it is releasing $39 billion to go toward child care from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the funds will help early childhood educators and family child care providers “keep their doors open.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, as we’ve talked about a bit in here, roughly 2 million women have left the workforce,” Ms. Psaki said. “That is disproportionately due to caregiving needs and we are hopeful that this will help.”

The total includes $24 billion to help child care providers reopen or stay open and provide mental health assistance and $15 billion in funding to states to help families pay for child care and boost the pay of early childhood workers, among other items.

The administration plans to release additional guidance to states, tribes and territories in the coming weeks.

