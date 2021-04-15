Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones is set to announce he’s running for governor.

Mr. Jones has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump, who has made sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp one of his top targets in the 2022 elections.

Mr. Kemp refuted Mr. Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that massive voter fraud fueled President Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Mr. Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican, echoed Mr. Trump’s allegations and has been happy to tout his ties to the former president.

He plans to make his official announcement Friday.

