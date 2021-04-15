PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former Maine corrections officer turned himself in to investigators on Thursday after facing charges of sexually abusing a former inmate.

Jonathan Williams, 30, was charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching, police said. Williams was employed as a corrections officer for five years and formerly lived in Biddeford, but had been residing in Danvers, Massachusetts, more recently, police said.

Police said the charges stemmed from an investigation that started in November 2020 after the former inmate provided information that Williams committed the crimes while supervising the victim. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on June 9 and has been released on $1,000 bail.

A phone number listed under Williams name was disconnected. It was unclear on Thursday if he had retained a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.