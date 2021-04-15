QUITMAN, Ga. (AP) - A south Georgia sheriff’s investigator has been indicted for rape, incest and child molestation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the indictment Wednesday, saying 44-year-old Will Cope of Quitman resigned after he was arrested.

Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office when he was indicted Monday and arrested.

The Quitman Police Department asked GBI to investigate Cope on May 29. GBI said the inquiry is still ongoing.

It’s unclear if Cope is accused of committing the crimes while on duty as an officer.

A superior court clerk in Brooks County on Thursday refused to provide a copy of the indictment or say whether a lawyer is listed for Cope in court records.

