President Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House in late May, the White House announced on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting will “highlight the ironclad U.S.-South Korean alliance.”

The meeting with Mr. Moon follows visits to Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Mr. Biden is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday. Ms. Psaki said the U.S. “approach” to China will be on the agenda for both meetings, as will “our joint commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea.”

“Security will be a prominent issue,” she said.

Ms. Psaki said officials are still working on the date of the visit by Mr. Moon.

