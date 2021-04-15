House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday denounced Democrats’ bid to expand the size of the Supreme Court as a power grab to push their far-left policies.

“They’re going to dismantle an institution to advance their socialist agenda,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican.

He noted that the change would allow President Biden to overturn the current 6-3 conservative majority, and allow the court’s more liberal wing to seize power.

“I question if there is a moderate Democrat left,” he said. “Does power mean so much to them?”

Mr. McCarthy spoke as a group of House Democrats unveiled their bill.

The effort also is opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, who said she would not bring the legislation to the floor for a vote.

Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York, and Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia introduced the bill that would expand the high court from nine justices to 13.

