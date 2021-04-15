MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A man and a child have been found dead in a Mesa home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Mesa police say officers arrived at the scene about 8 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911 to say she was injured and needed help.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with a serious eye injury.

Officers then went inside the home and found the bodies of a man and a child plus two dead dogs.

Police didn’t immediately disclose the names and ages of the man and child or release any other details about the deaths, saying their investigation was still in the early stages.

They also didn’t say if the injured woman was related to the dead man and-or child.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.