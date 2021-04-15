Former Vice President Mike Pence had a pacemaker implanted on Wednesday after experiencing symptoms of a slow heart rate, his office said.

Mr. Pence, 61, underwent the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia. His office said the “routine surgery was successful,” and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani,” Mr. Pence said in a statement. “I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

In 2016, upon being nominated to be the Republican vice presidential candidate, Mr. Pence disclosed his medical history including a diagnosis of “asymptomatic left bundle branch block,” his office said.

Over the past two weeks, Mr. Pence experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and consulted his doctors.

