CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally hitting her boyfriend with her car during an argument in 2018.

Tesia Akins, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for the death of 35-year-old Jerome Robertson, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police have said Akins and Robertson were arguing Feb. 11, 2018, before Akins ran him down on Natural Bridge Road near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Robertson’s body was later found in a ditch along the road.

A jury found Akins guilty in January 2020 of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case. Akins’ sentencing was postponed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

