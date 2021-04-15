HILTON, N.Y. (AP) - A Rochester-area school principal was charged with sexually abusing nine students in a case that prosecutors said goes back years.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that Kirk Ashton, the principle of Northwood Elementary School in Hilton, was arraigned Wednesday night on multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victims, all boys, were between 9 and 12 years old, prosecutors said.

Ashton pleaded not guilty in Greece Town Court, and bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond.

Assistant District Attorney Sara VanStrydonck said in requesting bail that Ashton was considered a flight risk. Defense attorney Robert King disputed that assertion.

King said Ashton hired an attorney after speaking with state police about 10 days ago. Ashton then went on vacation to Boston last weekend and returned to the area, the attorney said.

“If he wanted to make a run, the last 10 days was the time to do it,” King said.

VanStrydonck said that was before Ashton was made aware of the scope of the investigation. She did not say how investigators learned of the accusations.

Ashton, who had been at the school since 2004, was placed on administrative leave from the school district April 8.

“The School District has been cooperating fully with the State Police,” Hilton schools said in a statement. “Our primary concern is for our students.”

VanStrydonck said the investigation is “ongoing and extremely active” and asked anyone with information to step forward. The current charges “represent a few years,” the prosecutor said.

“Any time there are allegations of kids being hurt it’s upsetting to the community and it should be,” VanStrydonck said. “It’s upsetting as a parent. I think the community is hurting right now, as they should be, and hopefully at the end of this when we release some information, at least some lessons can be learned.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.