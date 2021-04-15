House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has “no plans” to allow the chamber to vote on a Democratic bill that would add four seats to the Supreme Court, dampening hopes of liberals who want to pack the court with Democratic appointees.

“I have no plans to bring it to the floor,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi said she instead supports President Biden’s move last week establishing a commission to study the idea.

Her remarks came hours before Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York, and Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia will unveil their bill to expand the high court from nine justices to 13.

The change would allow President Biden will overturn the current 6-3 conservative majority with a 7-6 majority of Democratic-appointed justices on the Supreme Court bench.

“I don’t know if this is a good idea or a bad idea,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “It’s a big step. It’s been done before. The growth of our country, the growth of our challenges, the economy, etc., it might be necessary.” But the House is focused on putting together its massive infrastructure bill, she said.

