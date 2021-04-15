MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis have identified a man found fatally shot in a Moline Acres home in an incident that led to an hourslong standoff, but no arrest.

Marquise Foston, 28, of St. Louis, died at a hospital after being pulled from the home by officers Tuesday night, St. Louis County police said in a news release. Police were called to the home just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they found Foston with several gunshot wounds.

Officers believed the shooting suspect was still barricaded inside the home and called in a SWAT team. About four hours later, a search of the home revealed that the suspect had fled before the SWAT team arrived.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case by Thursday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.