By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 15, 2021

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say that a woman has been killed in a road rage incident.

The Washington Post reports that the fatal shooting occurred Friday evening in the Riverdale area of Prince George’s County.

Authorities identified the woman as Keya Beale, 50, of Hyattsville. Police said the man who’s been arrested in her death has been identified as Maurice Terrell Bellinger, 31, of Riverdale.

He faces charges that include first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder. Authorities said he is in custody at a jail in the Charlotte area of North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide