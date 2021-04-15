EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A man suspected of breaking into cars fired a gunshot at Connecticut police officers and managed to escape early Thursday morning, authorities said. No one was injured.

East Hartford officers responded to a report of two young men trying to break into vehicles shortly after 1 a.m. The officers saw the suspects walking away and ordered them to stop, but the two men ran away and one of them fired a handgun at the officers, police said.

The officers did not return fire, officials said.

Police brought in a dog to try to track the suspects, but they got away, authorities said.

Officials said several vehicles in the Orchard Street area were broken into. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to called East Hartford police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.