AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Three proposals to require Maine voters to show photo identification before casting ballots failed to gain support in committee.

The Maine Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted down all the proposals on Wednesday. Each vote was by a 8-5 count, with Democrats who hold the majority on the committee voting against.

Republicans proposed the bills, which differed on such details as what kinds of photo identifications could be used, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The proposals can still go to the full legislature for votes later this year, but Democrats have a majority in the legislature as well.

The proposals came as legislatures in Republican-controlled states around the country are calling for changes to voting laws. Democrats and ballot access advocates have criticized the proposals as unnecessary new barriers to voting.

